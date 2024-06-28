"Experts will be brought to investigate Delhi Airport canopy collapse incident," Civil Aviation Minister

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Friday said that an investigation has been started and that experts will be brought in to investigate the Delhi Airport canopy collapse incident at Terminal 1. In the early morning of Friday, heavy rain led to the collapse of a portion of the canopy at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1, killing one person and injuring several others.

"Investigation has begun. We will also bring experts from the department to investigate this. Action will be taken based on the report that will come," Naidu told ANI. He further said that they will also inspect all airport buildings across the country to ensure that this doesn't happen again.

"A review has been called today 20 lakh compensation has been announced for the deceased and Rs 3 lakh each for the injured. We are taking care of the injured who are admitted to the hospital. One death has occurred, and four are injured. The building that was inaugurated by the PM was a different one. This was an old building inaugurated in 2009," he added. Earlier, the Civil Aviation Minister also issued a statement on the canopy collapse at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is monitoring the situation and has assured full support.

"Following the collapse of the Delhi T1 terminal this morning, I have personally inspected the site. Our immediate priority was the safe evacuation of all passengers from the terminal. Consequently, all flights scheduled until 2 PM have been cancelled. Passengers will receive full refunds or have the option to rebook on alternative flights and routes. Flights scheduled to depart after 2 PM will be operated from T2 and T3," the Union Civil Aviation Minister wrote in a letter today. He further said that a thorough examination of the terminal's structure is conducted by experts to ensure safety.

"In response to this incident, all relevant agencies, including DGCA, BCAS, CISF, Delhi Police, and NDRE, have been working in close coordination and putting their best efforts," he stated. "We are committed to providing compensation to the family of the deceased and to those injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is closely monitoring the situation and has assured us of full support. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this unfortunate event," he said.

The Civil Aviation Minister also visited Safdarjung and AIIMS hospitals in the national capital and met with those who were injured after a portion of the roof collapsed at Terminal-1 of New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). On being asked about the possibility of other patients coming here for treatment, he said, "Right now we do not have any such information. However, we were informed we might receive three to four more patients more." (ANI)

