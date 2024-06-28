Compact Tractor Developed for Small Farmers to Boost Agricultural Productivity

A newly developed compact, affordable, and easily maneuverable tractor designed for small and marginal farmers promises to enhance agricultural productivity while keeping costs low. An MSME has announced plans to establish a manufacturing plant to mass-produce these tractors for supply to farmers.

Marginal and small farmers, who make up over 80% of cultivators in India, often rely on bullock-driven farming. This method poses significant challenges due to high operational and maintenance costs, coupled with poor returns. While power tillers are increasingly replacing bullock-driven plows, they are cumbersome to operate, and conventional tractors remain unsuitable and unaffordable for most small farmers.

To address these challenges, the CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-CMERI), with support from the SEED Division of DST, has developed a compact, affordable, and easily maneuverable tractor with low horsepower, tailored to the needs of marginal and small farmers.

CSIR-CMERI has promoted the technology among several existing Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and has made efforts to create new SHGs specifically for this technology. The institute is also in discussions to license the technology to local companies for large-scale manufacturing, ensuring the benefits reach local farmers.

The tractor features a 9 hp diesel engine with 8 forward and 2 reverse speeds, PTO with 6 splines @540 rpm, and weighs around 450 kg. It has front and rear wheel sizes of 4.5-10 and 6-16 respectively. The wheelbase, ground clearance, and turning radius are 1200 mm, 255 mm, and 1.75 m, respectively.

This tractor can significantly speed up farming processes, completing tasks in a few hours compared to several days with a bullock cart, and it also reduces the capital and maintenance costs for farmers. The affordable compact tractor thus offers a viable replacement for bullock-driven plows for small and marginal farmers.

The technology was demonstrated in nearby villages and to various manufacturers. A Ranchi-based MSME has expressed interest in manufacturing the tractor and plans to set up a plant for its mass production. The MSME aims to supply the developed tractors to farmers through various state government tenders at subsidized rates.