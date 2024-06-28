Left Menu

Compact Tractor Developed for Small Farmers to Boost Agricultural Productivity

An MSME has announced plans to establish a manufacturing plant to mass-produce these tractors for supply to farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 18:01 IST
Compact Tractor Developed for Small Farmers to Boost Agricultural Productivity
CSIR-CMERI has promoted the technology among several existing Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and has made efforts to create new SHGs specifically for this technology. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • South Africa

A newly developed compact, affordable, and easily maneuverable tractor designed for small and marginal farmers promises to enhance agricultural productivity while keeping costs low. An MSME has announced plans to establish a manufacturing plant to mass-produce these tractors for supply to farmers.

Marginal and small farmers, who make up over 80% of cultivators in India, often rely on bullock-driven farming. This method poses significant challenges due to high operational and maintenance costs, coupled with poor returns. While power tillers are increasingly replacing bullock-driven plows, they are cumbersome to operate, and conventional tractors remain unsuitable and unaffordable for most small farmers.

To address these challenges, the CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-CMERI), with support from the SEED Division of DST, has developed a compact, affordable, and easily maneuverable tractor with low horsepower, tailored to the needs of marginal and small farmers.

CSIR-CMERI has promoted the technology among several existing Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and has made efforts to create new SHGs specifically for this technology. The institute is also in discussions to license the technology to local companies for large-scale manufacturing, ensuring the benefits reach local farmers.

The tractor features a 9 hp diesel engine with 8 forward and 2 reverse speeds, PTO with 6 splines @540 rpm, and weighs around 450 kg. It has front and rear wheel sizes of 4.5-10 and 6-16 respectively. The wheelbase, ground clearance, and turning radius are 1200 mm, 255 mm, and 1.75 m, respectively.

This tractor can significantly speed up farming processes, completing tasks in a few hours compared to several days with a bullock cart, and it also reduces the capital and maintenance costs for farmers. The affordable compact tractor thus offers a viable replacement for bullock-driven plows for small and marginal farmers.

The technology was demonstrated in nearby villages and to various manufacturers. A Ranchi-based MSME has expressed interest in manufacturing the tractor and plans to set up a plant for its mass production. The MSME aims to supply the developed tractors to farmers through various state government tenders at subsidized rates.

 
 
4o
 
 
 

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024