Sebi Raises BSDA Threshold to Rs 10 Lakh, Enhancing Small Investor Access

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has increased the threshold for Basic Services Demat Account (BSDA) holdings to Rs 10 lakh, effective September 1. This move aims to attract more small investors to the securities market and encourage financial inclusion through more affordable demat accounts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 19:23 IST
In a bid to boost participation of small investors in the securities market, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has raised the threshold for Basic Services Demat Accounts (BSDA) to Rs 10 lakh, up from the previous limit of Rs 2 lakh.

The new guidelines are set to come into force on September 1, as stated in a circular issued by Sebi. The revision aims to encourage small investors to participate more actively in the stock market by providing them with cost-effective demat account services.

Sebi introduced the BSDA in 2012 to alleviate the burden of demat charges on investors with smaller portfolios. An individual qualifies for a BSDA if they meet specific criteria, including holding only one demat account and having a cumulative securities value of not more than Rs 10 lakh at any given time.

