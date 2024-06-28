Left Menu

Amit Shah to chair party meeting in Haryana tomorrow ahead of assembly polls

The assembly polls in Haryana are due in October this year.

Amit Shah to chair party meeting in Haryana tomorrow ahead of assembly polls
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As the BJP prepares for the Haryana Assembly elections scheduled for October, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will review election preparations with party leaders and workers in Panchkula on June 29, said sources. Mandal presidents, Mandal general secretaries, district officials of all fronts, district councillors, city councillors, and block committee members will attend the meeting, sources said.

Prominent leaders of the state, including Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, former Chief Minister and Union Minister for Power and Urban Development Manohar Lal, BJP's election in-charge and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, co-in-charge Biplab Deb, Union Ministers Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar, National Secretary Omprakash Dhankhar, member of the Central Parliamentary Board Dr Sudha Yadav, MLAs, MPs, and other ministers will also be part of this meeting. They will deliberate on the strategic plans for the upcoming assembly elections, sources said. Earlier this week, Congress leader Deepak Babaria said that Congress will go it alone in the Haryana Assembly polls.

"Congress will go it alone in the Assembly polls, that is the understanding which we have today," Babaria told ANI. His comments come after Congress on Wednesday held a meeting with its Haryana unit in the national capital.

The assembly polls in Haryana are due in October this year. In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP secured 40 seats, while Congress emerged victorious on 31 seats. The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) had won 10 seats. Ahead of the polls, the Congress in the state faced a big jolt as prominent Haryana leaders, Kiran Choudhry and her daughter Shruti Choudhry, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. (ANI)

