Rahul Gandhi mourns death of five Army soldiers during river crossing exercise in Ladakh

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi expressed sadness on Saturday over the deaths of five Indian Army soldiers after a Tank met with an accident while getting across a river as part of river crossing exercise in Ladakh on Friday. In a post on X Rahul wrote, "The news of the martyrdom of five Indian Army soldiers in an accident during the military exercise of tank crossing the river in Ladakh is extremely sad. While paying my humble tribute to all the martyred soldiers, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families,"

"We stand with them in this hour of grief. The country will always remember his dedication, service and sacrifice," he added. Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said he was deeply distressed by the news of the accident and the loss of lives.

"Deeply distressed at the loss of lives of 5 Indian Army bravehearts, including a JCO, while getting a T-72 tank across a river in Ladakh. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the Army personnel who fell victim to this painful tragedy. In this hour of grief, the nation stands together in saluting the exemplary service of our valiant soldiers," he posted on X. Arunachal CM Pema Khandu also expressed his condolences on the incident "Deeply disturbed to learn that a T-72 tank with five soldiers has been swept away by flash floods near the Line of Actual Control in the Nyoma-Chusul area of Ladakh. Praying for the safety and well-being of our brave soldiers," he posted on X.

Five Indian Army soldiers, including one Junior Commissioned Officer and four jawans, lost their lives when an Army Tank met with an accident in the Daulat Beg Oldie area in Ladakh on Friday evening. All five bodies have been recovered, defence officials said on Saturday. The T-72 tank which the Army personnel were operating met with an accident during a river crossing exercise. The mishap took place on Friday due to a sudden increase in water levels, said defence officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)