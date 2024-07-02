Iffco Launches Major Initiative to Promote Nano-Fertilisers for Indian Farmers

In a landmark move, the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (Iffco) announced on Tuesday a significant campaign aimed at promoting the use of nano-fertilisers among India's agricultural sector. Named the 'Nano Fertilizer Usage Promotion Mahaabhiyan,' the initiative involves the creation of 200 model nano village clusters, impacting 800 villages. As part of this, farmers will benefit from a 25 per cent subsidy on key nano-fertiliser products, including Nano Urea Plus and Nano DAP.

A testament to modern farming techniques, Iffco is also offering a grant of Rs 100 per acre to drone entrepreneurs, facilitating low-cost spraying services. The cooperative's efforts are poised to enhance crop quality and production through practical demonstrations in these clusters.

This move aligns with the government's broader strategy to minimize reliance on chemical fertilisers and promote sustainable agricultural practices. Furthermore, a 100-day action plan has been launched to bolster the adoption of nano-fertilisers. The government is set to conduct over 1,270 demos of Nano DAP and 200 trials of Nano Urea Plus, with Iffco targeting the production of 4 crore Nano Urea Plus and 2 crore Nano DAP bottles by 2024-25.

