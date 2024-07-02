Left Menu

Iffco Launches Major Initiative to Promote Nano-Fertilisers for Indian Farmers

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (Iffco) has introduced a substantial initiative to promote nano-fertilisers among farmers in India. The plan includes creating 200 model nano village clusters, providing subsidies and grants, and aiming for increased crop quality and sustainable farming practices.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 18:09 IST
Iffco Launches Major Initiative to Promote Nano-Fertilisers for Indian Farmers
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (Iffco) announced on Tuesday a significant campaign aimed at promoting the use of nano-fertilisers among India's agricultural sector. Named the 'Nano Fertilizer Usage Promotion Mahaabhiyan,' the initiative involves the creation of 200 model nano village clusters, impacting 800 villages. As part of this, farmers will benefit from a 25 per cent subsidy on key nano-fertiliser products, including Nano Urea Plus and Nano DAP.

A testament to modern farming techniques, Iffco is also offering a grant of Rs 100 per acre to drone entrepreneurs, facilitating low-cost spraying services. The cooperative's efforts are poised to enhance crop quality and production through practical demonstrations in these clusters.

This move aligns with the government's broader strategy to minimize reliance on chemical fertilisers and promote sustainable agricultural practices. Furthermore, a 100-day action plan has been launched to bolster the adoption of nano-fertilisers. The government is set to conduct over 1,270 demos of Nano DAP and 200 trials of Nano Urea Plus, with Iffco targeting the production of 4 crore Nano Urea Plus and 2 crore Nano DAP bottles by 2024-25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024