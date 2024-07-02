IEX Reports Robust 19% Growth in Q1 FY25 Trade Volume Amid Surge in Electricity Demand

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Tuesday announced a 19 per cent increase in its trade volume, reaching 28,178 million units in the April-June period of FY25, compared to the same period last year.

This significant growth, driven by unprecedented hot weather conditions, highlights a spike in electricity demand. The peak electricity demand in the country hit a record 250 GW during this period, up from 243 GW in September the previous year.

Despite the surge in demand, the market clearing price in the Day Ahead Market (DAM) remained stable at Rs 5.40 per unit on June 24, mirroring last year's figures but showing a 20 per cent decrease compared to bilateral contract prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)