"A real Hindu is person who understands message of debate, tolerance": KC Venugopal targets PM Modi

Congress MP KC Venugopal launched a scathing attack on PM Modi-led NDA government and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) projects the Prime Minister bigger than God and is using Hinduism to "polarise" the people and win the elections. Referring to the Bhagawad Gita during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to President Droupadi Murmu's address, the Congress leader challenged the NDA over the question of who could be called a "real Hindu believer" and said, "A real Hindu is a person who understands the message of debate, tolerance and human values. Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse, both believed in the Bhagavad Gita."

"Both Mahatma Gandhi and Godse read the Bhagavad Gita, but Mahatma Gandhi learned non-violence, tolerance, respect for human lives and the message of Lord Krishna from the holy book. Whereas Godse learned violence, murder and intolerance from the same texter," he said. Adding further, he said, "We the Congress and INDIA bloc believe in Gandhi's Hinduism, not Godse's Hinduism. We follow Gandhi's Hinduism not Godse's Hinduism."

KC Venugopal also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that PM Modi had violated constitutional norms while speaking at rallies before the Lok Sabha elections. "I bring the notice of this house to a serious matter, our PM had clearly violated constitutional norms while speaking.

Citing the Prime Minister's remarks on the 'mangalsutra' and 'inheritance' during the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign in Gujarat, KC Venugopal said, "How can a PM talk like this? We gave hundreds of petitions to the Election Commission but they became merely silent spectators." He also targeted the NDA for its strong objection to Rahul Gandhi's remark on Hinduism on Monday and said, "Yesterday Rahul ji's statements sparked controversy after his speech on Hinduism. Are you (BJP) or we are the real believers of Hinduism? You (BJP) are not the real Hindu believers, you are using Hinduism to polarise the people to win the elections."

Taking a swipe over the BJP's controversial remarks in recent times, KC Venugopal said, "Yesterday the LoP spoke on the non-biological birth of the PM that he is not biologically born like us." Listing the BJP Sambit Patra's "slip of tongue" remarks during a rally in Puri, Venugopal said, "Sambit Patra said Lord Jagannath is a 'Modi bhakt'. JP Nadda ji had said that PM Modi is now Surendra Modi and that he is the lord of Gods."

Another BJP leader Kangana Ranaut said, "PM Modi is an ansh of Lord Ram and Vishnu who takes care of us, while Uttar pradesh CM Yogi said that Bajrangbali is a Dalit, forest dweller and deprived." Quoting a cabinet minister's controversial remark on Ramayana he said, "A Cabinet Minister of the NDA said that Ravan was an intellectual, Lord Ram is imaginary. I do not consider Ramayana to be a true story nor do I accept the fact that Lord Ram was a great historical figure, adding further he said, "And you (BJP) consider to be Hindus and we (INDIA) are anti-Hindus."

Adding further, he said, "I am also a Hindu. I used to go to the Guruvarayappan temple every month and to Sabri Malai every year. But I used to visit the Vatican, the Ajmer Sharif and also went to the Golden Temple with leader Rahul Gandhi." "We did seva there. BJP thinks that PM Modi is bigger than god and projects that the PM is bigger than God. That is the biggest anti-Hindu statement. That is the biggest anti-believer statement. As per Hinduism, no one is bigger than God," he said.

Earlier in the day, KC Venugopal attacked the NDA government for multiple infrastructure failures and said that under the BJP rule, "every building is under threat of collapsing." Speaking during the debate on the motion of thanks to President Droupadi Murmu's address, the Congress leader said, "Delhi Airport roof collapsed, Jabalpur Airport roof collapsed, Rajkot Airport canopy collapsed, conditions of roads in Ayodhya is bad, leakage in Ram Mandir, cracks in Mumbai Harbour link road, three new bridges collapsed in Bihar, Pragati Maidan tunnel submerged, all these constructions during the NDA period have collapsed. Under their rule, every building is under the threat of collapsing."

The Congress leader also challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inquire about the alleged electoral bonds scam and said to put up an inquiry of the parliamentary committee to investigate the same. "I am challenging the Prime Minister to inquire about the electoral bonds. One of the biggest scams the country has ever seen is the electoral bond scam. If you are not scared of anything...then why don't you put up an inquiry? Put up an inquiry of parliamentary committee. You're not ready."

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi pitched for the installation of the Ambedkar statue in front of Parliament on Tuesday."They are saying again and again that they made the new Parliament. Would it not have been appropriate to install an idol of Bhimrao Ambedkar in front of the Parliament?" he asked. The canopy collapse incident took place at Terminal 1 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on June 28 morning, killing one person and injuring eight others.

A day later, the canopy collapsed at the passenger pickup and drop area of Rajkot Airport in Gujarat on June 29. (ANI)

