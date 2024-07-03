Egypt's New Petroleum Minister Prioritizes Fuel Supply for Power Stations
Karim Badawi, Egypt's new petroleum minister, emphasized the importance of ensuring fuel supply to power stations. Speaking to local channel ExtraNews, Badawi highlighted that providing fuel for electricity generation is a top priority for his ministry.
Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 17:18 IST
