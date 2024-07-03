Left Menu

TV Actors Interrogated in Rs 500 Crore Forex Scam Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has interrogated TV actors Krystel Dsouza and Karan Wahi in connection with a money laundering investigation related to the illegal forex trading platform OctaFx. The platform is accused of defrauding investors of Rs 500 crore. Investigations are ongoing under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Updated: 03-07-2024 17:26 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recently recorded statements from TV actors Krystel Dsouza and Karan Wahi as part of an ongoing money laundering probe. This investigation is tied to an alleged illicit online forex trading platform, OctaFx, which purportedly duped investors of Rs 500 crore, according to official sources.

Sources revealed that the inquiry into the actors aims to gather information about promotional payments related to the app OctaFx, which also operates through its website, www.octafx.com. Another TV actor and model, Nia Sharma, is also expected to be summoned for questioning.

The ED case stems from a FIR filed by Pune Police alleging the app's activities led to substantial investor losses. Despite heavy promotion on social media, the app is not authorized by RBI for forex trading. When raided in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Delhi in April, it was discovered that funds collected were being diverted through complex transactions to multiple e-wallets and dummy accounts globally.

