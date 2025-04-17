Honoring Valor: CRPF's Historical Parade in Neemuch

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took center stage on Thursday as he oversaw the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 86th Raising Day parade in Neemuch district, Madhya Pradesh.

Prior to the ceremonial procession, Shah paid homage to the CRPF's fallen heroes, marking a solemn moment in the celebrations. The event took place as part of the extended Raising Day commemorations, which are traditionally observed on March 19 but this year, part of the festivities unfolded on April 17.

Highlighting the CRPF's legacy, the force was originally established in Neemuch on July 27, 1939, as the 'Crown Representative Police' under British rule, and was rechristened in 1949 by Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The CRPF has since played an integral role in policing and security — from unifying princely states to counter-terrorism operations and disaster response. The event also saw the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)