Left Menu

Honoring Valor: CRPF's Historical Parade in Neemuch

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the 86th Raising Day parade of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh. The CRPF, established in 1939, has been pivotal in areas like internal security, counter-terrorism, and disaster management. The celebrations were attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Neemuch | Updated: 17-04-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 08:47 IST
Honoring Valor: CRPF's Historical Parade in Neemuch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took center stage on Thursday as he oversaw the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 86th Raising Day parade in Neemuch district, Madhya Pradesh.

Prior to the ceremonial procession, Shah paid homage to the CRPF's fallen heroes, marking a solemn moment in the celebrations. The event took place as part of the extended Raising Day commemorations, which are traditionally observed on March 19 but this year, part of the festivities unfolded on April 17.

Highlighting the CRPF's legacy, the force was originally established in Neemuch on July 27, 1939, as the 'Crown Representative Police' under British rule, and was rechristened in 1949 by Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The CRPF has since played an integral role in policing and security — from unifying princely states to counter-terrorism operations and disaster response. The event also saw the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025