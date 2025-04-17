Left Menu

Zuckerberg Defends Meta's Big Tech Acquisitions in Antitrust Trial

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified in a historic antitrust trial, defending the acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp. Accused by the FTC of stifling competition, Zuckerberg attributes the purchases to business value. The trial, involving significant figures like Sheryl Sandberg, marks a critical test for the FTC against Big Tech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 08:49 IST
In a landmark antitrust trial, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took the stand to defend the company's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp, asserting that these purchases were motivated by value rather than a desire to eliminate competition, as alleged by the Federal Trade Commission.

Zuckerberg, who testified for the third day, responded to questions from Meta's attorney Mark Hansen, who highlighted ongoing competition from platforms like TikTok and YouTube. Despite FTC claims of social media monopoly by Meta, Zuckerberg insisted on the fierce market competition his company faces.

The trial is a significant test for the FTC under former President Trump's administration, scrutinizing Big Tech's market practices. The outcome could potentially force Meta to separate from its valuable acquisitions, reshaping the social media landscape.

