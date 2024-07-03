Left Menu

Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Market Capitalisation Soars to Record High

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached a record high of Rs 445.43 lakh crore as the Sensex hit 80,000 for the first time. The rally was driven by gains in banking stocks and optimism in global markets.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 17:40 IST
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms achieved an unprecedented milestone of Rs 445.43 lakh crore on Wednesday, propelled by a sharp rally in equities. This surge saw the benchmark Sensex breaching the historic 80,000-mark for the first time.

The 30-share Sensex soared to 80,074.30 during intra-day trading, ultimately closing just below the 80,000 level at 79,986.80, up 545.35 points or 0.69 per cent. This historic leap came shortly after Sensex surpassed the 78,000 mark on June 25 and the 79,000 level on June 27.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., attributed the rally to firm global trends and significant buying in banking stocks. Meanwhile, Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP of Research at Mehta Equities Ltd., highlighted the optimism in global equities as a key factor spurring gains across Indian markets, especially banking and telecom stocks. Among the top gainers were Adani Ports, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and IndusInd Bank, while Tata Consultancy Services, Titan, and Reliance Industries were among the laggards.

