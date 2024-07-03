WNS to Unveil Q1 Fiscal 2025 Results, Hosts Investor Call on July 18, 2024

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a leading provider of Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, announced that it will release its Q1 fiscal 2025 financial results on July 18, 2024, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Following the release, WNS management, including CEO Keshav Murugesh, CFO Sanjay Puria, and Corporate Financial Controller Arijit Sen, will host an investor call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern to discuss the results.

Interested participants can join the call via the company's investor relations website, where a replay will also be available. For call access, registration through the provided online form is required to receive a unique PIN/passcode.

