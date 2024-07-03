WNS to Unveil Q1 Fiscal 2025 Results, Hosts Investor Call on July 18, 2024
WNS (Holdings) Limited will release its Q1 fiscal 2025 results on July 18, 2024, followed by an investor call featuring CEO Keshav Murugesh, CFO Sanjay Puria, and Corporate Financial Controller Arijit Sen. The event will be accessible via the company's investor relations website.
- Country:
- India
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a leading provider of Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, announced that it will release its Q1 fiscal 2025 financial results on July 18, 2024, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Following the release, WNS management, including CEO Keshav Murugesh, CFO Sanjay Puria, and Corporate Financial Controller Arijit Sen, will host an investor call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern to discuss the results.
Interested participants can join the call via the company's investor relations website, where a replay will also be available. For call access, registration through the provided online form is required to receive a unique PIN/passcode.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)