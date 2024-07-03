MoS Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma plants saplings in support of "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign

Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma on Wednesday planted a sapling as part of the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" special campaign, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Environment Day. Minister of State stated, "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign is a call for all of us to take care of our environment. This small act can help fight climate change, reduce pollution, and make the surroundings greener."

The Minister urged everyone to join the campaign and make it into a big movement by sharing their tree-planting stories on social media. He concluded by thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his great leadership and the Ministry of Steel and Heavy Industries for organizing the event. Earlier, in June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign on World Environment Day, celebrated on June 5.

Prime Minister Modi also planted a peepal tree sapling at Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi. While addressing the nation in his 111th episode of the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday PM Modi said that with the thought of doing something for our Mother, the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign was launched across the country on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5 which is progressing rapidly.

"If I ask you which is the most precious relationship in the world, you will definitely say - 'Mother'. In all our lives, the status of 'mother' is the highest. A mother nurtures her child despite facing every pain. Every mother shows affection for her child. This love of the mother who gave birth to us is like a debt on all of us which no one can repay. We cannot give anything to Mother, but can we do anything else? With this thought in mind, a special campaign has been started on World Environment Day this year, the name of this campaign is - 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. I have also planted a tree in the name of my mother," he said. "I have appealed to all my countrymen, people of all the countries of the world to plant a tree along with their mother or in her name. I am very happy to see that the campaign of planting trees in the memory or honour of Mother is progressing rapidly," the Prime Minister added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)