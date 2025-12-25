Delhi Minister Sirsa urges vigilance against pollution despite recent AQI improvement

Even as Delhi witnessed a brief improvement in air quality over the past few days, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday urged citizens not to lower their guard against pollution, saying sustained vigilance is crucial to winning the battle for clean air.

In a post on X in Hindi, Sirsa said the recent improvement in the AQI and the relief from pollution were ''comforting'', but warned that it was not the time to relax. He asserted that the government would continue its strict action against polluting industries and vehicles.

The minister also called on citizens to actively support the measures taken by the government under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to curb pollution.

He appealed to people to avoid burning waste in the open, comply strictly with pollution-control norms, ensure timely renewal of vehicle PUC certificates, and opt for carpooling and public transport.

Emphasising that the fight against pollution was a collective responsibility, Sirsa said it was about safeguarding the future of children and protecting every breath they take. ''Even a small lapse can have serious consequences,'' he said, urging people to follow rules for the sake of their families.

Calling for responsible civic behaviour, the minister said small individual efforts could together bring about a significant change and reaffirmed the government's commitment to continue the fight until Delhi's air becomes clean.

