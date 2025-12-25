Left Menu

Delhi Minister Sirsa urges vigilance against pollution despite recent AQI improvement

Even a small lapse can have serious consequences, he said, urging people to follow rules for the sake of their families.Calling for responsible civic behaviour, the minister said small individual efforts could together bring about a significant change and reaffirmed the governments commitment to continue the fight until Delhis air becomes clean.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 19:46 IST
Delhi Minister Sirsa urges vigilance against pollution despite recent AQI improvement
  • Country:
  • India

Even as Delhi witnessed a brief improvement in air quality over the past few days, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday urged citizens not to lower their guard against pollution, saying sustained vigilance is crucial to winning the battle for clean air.

In a post on X in Hindi, Sirsa said the recent improvement in the AQI and the relief from pollution were ''comforting'', but warned that it was not the time to relax. He asserted that the government would continue its strict action against polluting industries and vehicles.

The minister also called on citizens to actively support the measures taken by the government under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to curb pollution.

He appealed to people to avoid burning waste in the open, comply strictly with pollution-control norms, ensure timely renewal of vehicle PUC certificates, and opt for carpooling and public transport.

Emphasising that the fight against pollution was a collective responsibility, Sirsa said it was about safeguarding the future of children and protecting every breath they take. ''Even a small lapse can have serious consequences,'' he said, urging people to follow rules for the sake of their families.

Calling for responsible civic behaviour, the minister said small individual efforts could together bring about a significant change and reaffirmed the government's commitment to continue the fight until Delhi's air becomes clean.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025