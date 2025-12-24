Delhi Government Revamps Pollution Control Measures: Embracing Mist Spray Systems

In a significant move to tackle air pollution, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared on Wednesday an overhaul of the capital's pollution control infrastructure. The government intends to supplant outdated anti-smog guns with more efficient mist spray systems on high-rise structures, according to an official statement.

Gupta highlighted that anti-smog guns currently in use not only pose logistical challenges due to their weight and water consumption but also fail to deliver desired results. In contrast, the proposed mist spray systems are lighter, consume less water, and disperse water effectively in multiple directions, making them a more viable option.

In an additional effort, 600 surplus drivers from the Delhi Transport Corporation have been assigned to assist the Delhi Traffic Police in reducing traffic congestion and enforcing emission checks at fuel stations. This comprehensive strategy aims to address both immediate and long-term air quality issues in the city.