Aditya Birla Sun Life Raises Rs 2,416 Crore for Quant Fund

Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company has successfully raised Rs 2,416 crore through its new quant fund offering, as revealed on Wednesday.

The asset management firm disclosed that 1.23 lakh investors participated in the new offering.

This open-ended equity scheme will follow a 'Quant-based' approach, leveraging a proprietary quantitative model that combines human expertise with machine precision.

'This fund aims to capitalize on the strengths of both human insights and quantitative models to deliver a unique investment strategy,' stated A Balasubramanian, the managing director and chief executive.

He further noted that the fund would provide a strategic investment opportunity, enhanced transparency, emotion-free decision-making, and robust risk management.

