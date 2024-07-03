Aditya Birla Sun Life Raises Rs 2,416 Crore for Quant Fund
Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company announced it has secured Rs 2,416 crore from a new quant fund offering. The open-ended equity scheme attracted 1.23 lakh investors and will use a proprietary model that combines human insights with machine precision for strategic investment opportunities.
- Country:
- India
Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company has successfully raised Rs 2,416 crore through its new quant fund offering, as revealed on Wednesday.
The asset management firm disclosed that 1.23 lakh investors participated in the new offering.
This open-ended equity scheme will follow a 'Quant-based' approach, leveraging a proprietary quantitative model that combines human expertise with machine precision.
'This fund aims to capitalize on the strengths of both human insights and quantitative models to deliver a unique investment strategy,' stated A Balasubramanian, the managing director and chief executive.
He further noted that the fund would provide a strategic investment opportunity, enhanced transparency, emotion-free decision-making, and robust risk management.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India's First Global Centre for Enterprise Risk Management Launches in East India
Thane City's First Flood Risk Management Plan Unveiled
Mbappé Sidelined; Risk Management as France Faces the Netherlands
IRM India Affiliate Licenses Sri Sri University (SSU) to Setup India's First and East India's Only Global Centre for Enterprise Risk Management
IIRM PGDM Program: Your Gateway to a Rewarding Career in Risk Management