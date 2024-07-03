Left Menu

Aditya Birla Sun Life Raises Rs 2,416 Crore for Quant Fund

Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company announced it has secured Rs 2,416 crore from a new quant fund offering. The open-ended equity scheme attracted 1.23 lakh investors and will use a proprietary model that combines human insights with machine precision for strategic investment opportunities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 19:05 IST
Aditya Birla Sun Life Raises Rs 2,416 Crore for Quant Fund
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company has successfully raised Rs 2,416 crore through its new quant fund offering, as revealed on Wednesday.

The asset management firm disclosed that 1.23 lakh investors participated in the new offering.

This open-ended equity scheme will follow a 'Quant-based' approach, leveraging a proprietary quantitative model that combines human expertise with machine precision.

'This fund aims to capitalize on the strengths of both human insights and quantitative models to deliver a unique investment strategy,' stated A Balasubramanian, the managing director and chief executive.

He further noted that the fund would provide a strategic investment opportunity, enhanced transparency, emotion-free decision-making, and robust risk management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024