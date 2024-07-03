Russia to Extend Gas Supplies to Europe via Ukraine After 2024
Russia is willing to continue supplying gas to Europe through Ukraine after the current transit agreement ends in late 2024, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. However, the future of this arrangement hinges on Ukraine's willingness to continue the agreement.
Russia is ready to continue gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine after the current transit agreement expires at the end of 2024, Russia's state-run news agency TASS reported, citing Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.
Future gas transit depends on whether Ukraine wants to continue the arrangement or not, he added.
