Russia to Extend Gas Supplies to Europe via Ukraine After 2024

Russia is willing to continue supplying gas to Europe through Ukraine after the current transit agreement ends in late 2024, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. However, the future of this arrangement hinges on Ukraine's willingness to continue the agreement.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 19:31 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia is ready to continue gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine after the current transit agreement expires at the end of 2024, Russia's state-run news agency TASS reported, citing Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Future gas transit depends on whether Ukraine wants to continue the arrangement or not, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

