Drone Strikes Near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant: Urgent Call from UN Watchdog
Drone attacks targeting the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine must stop, according to U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi. The strikes have injured workers at the Enerhodar electrical sub-station and ignited fires near the plant. Such attacks threaten nuclear safety and lives.
Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 03-07-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 20:29 IST
- Country:
- Austria
Drone attacks targeting the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine must stop, U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday, after the plant's Russian management reported strikes near the facility.
"ZNPP informed IAEA of several drone strikes in vicinity of site today, injuring workers at Enerhodar electrical sub-station and starting fires in forest near ZNPP switchyard," the International Atomic Energy Agency said on social media platform X, adding that such attacks threaten nuclear safety and lives.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ramaphosa's Re-Election and South Africa's Balancing Act Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions
T20 WC: Lockie's record-breaking spell powers New Zealand to 7-wicket win over PNG
Top Financial Headlines: EU, Usmanov, Ukraine, and UBS Updates
Ukraine's Debt Battle: A Timeline of Restructuring Amid War
Nicholas Pooran's Explosive 98 Powers West Indies to Commanding Win