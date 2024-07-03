Left Menu

Drone Strikes Near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant: Urgent Call from UN Watchdog

Drone attacks targeting the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine must stop, according to U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi. The strikes have injured workers at the Enerhodar electrical sub-station and ignited fires near the plant. Such attacks threaten nuclear safety and lives.

Drone attacks targeting the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine must stop, U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday, after the plant's Russian management reported strikes near the facility.

"ZNPP informed IAEA of several drone strikes in vicinity of site today, injuring workers at Enerhodar electrical sub-station and starting fires in forest near ZNPP switchyard," the International Atomic Energy Agency said on social media platform X, adding that such attacks threaten nuclear safety and lives.

