Turkmenistan and Iran Sign Landmark Gas Supply Deal

Turkmenistan and Iran have signed an agreement for the annual delivery of 10 billion cubic meters of Turkmen gas, which Iran will then transport to Iraq. This deal involves the construction of a new 125-kilometer pipeline to increase Turkmenistan's gas supplies to Iran, targeting 40 billion cubic meters annually.

  Country:
  • Turkmenistan

In a strategic energy move, Turkmenistan and Iran have inked a contract for the annual supply of 10 billion cubic meters of Turkmen gas, destined for Iraq. The Turkmen foreign ministry, which revealed this development, omitted the contract's financial details.

The contract includes the construction of a new 125-kilometer pipeline by Iranian firms, aimed at bolstering Turkmenistan's capacity to deliver up to 40 billion cubic meters of gas yearly to Iran. This comes as Iraq grapples with supply issues, having previously sourced about 40% of its gas imports from Iran.

Heavily reliant on its natural gas revenues, Turkmenistan is diversifying its gas export routes. Already a significant supplier to China, the nation is also engaged in pipeline projects targeting Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India. The Turkmen government aims to find alternative power solutions for its central and southern regions amid these expanding gas export initiatives.

