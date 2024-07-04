Team India victory Parade: Mumbai police urge people to use public transport to avoid traffic congestion

Ahead of the Indian Cricket Team's 'Vijay Yatra' that has been scheduled in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Thursday, Mumbai Police urged people to use public transport to avoid traffic congestion. The victorious team will take part in an open bus road show followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in South Mumbai.

DCP Zone 1 Pravin Munde said, "Indian cricket team is reaching Mumbai tomorrow after winning the T20 World Cup. A victory procession in an open bus is being held from 5-7 pm on Marine Drive between Nariman Point and Wankhede Stadium. If you want to attend the procession, kindly reach before 4:30 pm and assemble on the promenade side and not on the road." The DCP further urged people to use public transport to avoid traffic congestion.

"A victory lap is being held in Wankhede Stadium at 7 pm. If you wish to attend that, please ensure you reach and be seated in the stadium before 6 pm... Kindly try to use public transport to avoid traffic congestion..." he added. Meanwhile, Maharashtra legislative council passed a resolution to congratulate the Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma for winning the T20 World Cup.

Deputy Chairperson of the Council, Neelam Gorhe read out the resolution before it was passed. Earlier, the World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma shared a special message to Indian fans, inviting the passionate supporters to the victory parade at Marine Drive and the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday to celebrate the Men in Blue's ICC T20 World Cup glory.

Men in Blue defeated South Africa by seven runs in the final to win their second ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Much like other teams do after winning titles, the Rohit-led side will have an open-top bus ride in Mumbai at Marine Drive and the iconic Wankhede Stadium from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate.

Earlier, The T20 World Cup winner Team India departed from Barbados on Wednesday in a special flight after they found themselves stranded in the country due to airport closure amid Hurricane Beryl's impact. A special flight from Air India on Wednesday landed at Barbados Airport to ferry home the T20 cricket World Cup champions. The Rohit-Sharma-led team is expected to land in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

