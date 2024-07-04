Left Menu

Assam floods: 17 wild animals drown, 72 rescued in Kaziranga National Park

Amid the prevailing flood situation in Assam, 17 animals, including rhino calf and hog deer, have drowned in the submerged Kaziranga National Park, while 72 have been rescued by the forest authorities, an official said.

A herd of deer in Kaziranga National Park (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Seventeen wild animals, including a rhino calf and hog deer, drowned in Kaziranga National Park, while 72 were rescued by the forest authorities, an official said. According to the official, 32 wild animals are currently under treatment and 25 others were released.

The flood situation in Assam's Kaziranga National Park is still grim, as 173 forest camps in the park are still reeling under the flood situation. Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park, said, "The park authorities and forest department have rescued 55 Hog Deer, two otters (infants), two Sambar, two Scops Owls, one rhino calf, one Indian Hare, one Jungle cat, etc."

Meanwhile, floods in Assam have so far claimed 46 lives. Eight people died on Wednesday in the state after drowning in flood waters. The overall flood situation in the state is still critical as over 16.25 lakh people of 29 districts have been affected by the second wave of flood.

The flood affected districts are Goalpara, Nagaon, Nalbari, Kamrup, Morigaon, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, South Salmara, Dhubri, Jorhat, Charaideo, Hojai, Karimganj, Sivasagar, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Dhemaji, Hailakandi, Golaghat, Darrang, Biswanath, Cachar, Kamrup (M), Tinsukia, Karbi Anglong, Chirang, Karbi Anglong West, Majuli. Over 3.86 lakh people are taking shelter in 515 relief camps and distribution centres set up by the administration in 24 flood hit districts.The ASDMA said that 11,20,165 animals are also affected by the deluge.

Rescue teams of the NDRF, SDRF, Fire & Emergency Services, administration, Indian army, and paramilitary forces are engaged in rescue operations in different areas and on Wednesday rescued 8377 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

