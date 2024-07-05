Controversy Over UEFA's Ban on Turkish Player Merih Demiral

UEFA's controversial two-match ban on Turkish footballer Merih Demiral for a politically-charged 'wolf' celebration has stirred significant debate. Turkey's Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz condemned the decision on Friday, labeling it 'unacceptable' and calling for its reversal.

In a statement on social media platform X, Yilmaz expressed his disapproval, stating, 'The beauty and excitement of football should not be overshadowed with political decisions.'

The incident has ignited discussions about the intersection of sports and politics, with many voicing concerns over the implications of UEFA's action.