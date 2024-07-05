Left Menu

Controversy Over UEFA's Ban on Turkish Player Merih Demiral

UEFA's two-match ban on Turkish player Merih Demiral for a politically-charged celebration has drawn criticism from Turkey's Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, who called the decision unacceptable and urged for its correction. Yilmaz emphasized that football's beauty and excitement should remain free from political interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 05-07-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 16:49 IST
UEFA's controversial two-match ban on Turkish footballer Merih Demiral for a politically-charged 'wolf' celebration has stirred significant debate. Turkey's Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz condemned the decision on Friday, labeling it 'unacceptable' and calling for its reversal.

In a statement on social media platform X, Yilmaz expressed his disapproval, stating, 'The beauty and excitement of football should not be overshadowed with political decisions.'

The incident has ignited discussions about the intersection of sports and politics, with many voicing concerns over the implications of UEFA's action.

