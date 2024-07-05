BJP Gears Up for Major Jharkhand Assembly Election Push, Promises End to 'Corrupt' Governance

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in a fervent address on Friday, projected a transformative change in Jharkhand as the state gears up for the upcoming assembly elections. Highlighting the BJP's readiness to supplant the 'corrupt, dishonest, and chaotic' current government, Chouhan reiterated that the real change will manifest at the ballot box. 'The corrupt, dishonest, and chaotic government will go, and the BJP will come,' he asserted.

During his visit to Ramgarh, Chouhan underlined the BJP's mission to terminate the coalition government's 'misrule.' Lauding Jharkhand as a 'wonderful state' with immense potential, he stated, 'I am fortunate to visit this holy land. It is our resolve to end the misrule here. The soul of the BJP is our ideology - the philosophy of integral humanism, and our workers are our life.'

Chouhan also expressed joy over his interactions with party workers, criticizing the current governance for leaving Jharkhand in a dire state. 'The situation is very bad; it's loot everywhere,' he lamented. 'This coalition government is ruining Jharkhand and has not fulfilled a single promise.'

Expressing concerns over rising infiltration, Chouhan warned it jeopardizes the state's future. He assured that the BJP would end misgovernance and bring back effective governance. 'Our workers are filled with enthusiasm. The people want to uproot this coalition and bring in the BJP,' he said.

During his Ramgarh visit, Chouhan met with Self Help Group (SHG) women, applauding their efforts to realize PM Modi's 'Lakhpati Didi' vision. He also noted the Prime Minister's initiative to build houses for the extremely backward castes. In Sugia village, SHG members showcased handmade brass utensils, fetching good market prices, and presented Chouhan with a traditional Jharkhandi cap.

The new government in Jharkhand, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who took office for the third time, will face a floor test on July 8 during a special legislative assembly session.