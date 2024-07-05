U.S. Futures Rise as Unemployment Rate Spurs Fed Easing Hopes

U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday, driven by an uptick in the unemployment rate, which has spurred optimism for potential policy easing from the Federal Reserve. The unemployment rate increased to 4.1%, slightly above the anticipated steady rate of 4%. Average hourly earnings saw a welcomed 0.3% monthly increase, aligning with analyst expectations.

The Labor Department's recent report highlighted a rise in non-farm payrolls by 206,000 jobs for June, surpassing the 190,000 jobs forecasted by economists polled by Reuters. This data fuels optimism surrounding the labor market.

As of 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis had risen by 44 points, or 0.11%, S&P 500 e-minis climbed by 7.75 points, or 0.14%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis surged by 58.25 points, or 0.29%, reflecting positive market sentiment.