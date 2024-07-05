Left Menu

Bansal Wire IPO Soars with 59.57 Times Subscription

Bansal Wire Industries' initial public offering (IPO) received an overwhelming 59.57 times subscription on the final day of bidding. The Rs 745-crore IPO received bids for approximately 1.27 billion shares against the 2.14 million on offer. The funds raised will be used to support the company's debt repayment, working capital, and other general corporate purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:22 IST
Bansal Wire IPO Soars with 59.57 Times Subscription
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offering (IPO) of steel wire manufacturer Bansal Wire Industries achieved a remarkable 59.57 times subscription on its final bidding day, Friday. The Rs 745-crore IPO saw unprecedented demand, receiving bids for 1,27,85,23,754 shares as opposed to the 2,14,60,906 shares available, as per NSE data.

The segment for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) alone recorded a 146.05 times subscription rate, with non-institutional investors bidding 51.46 times, and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) at 13.64 times. Earlier in the week, Bansal Wire Industries had garnered over Rs 223 crore from anchor investors.

This IPO is an entirely fresh issue of equity shares, totaling Rs 745 crore, without an offer-for-sale (OFS) component. Priced between Rs 243-256 per share, the public subscription is set to close by July 5. The funds raised will be allocated towards debt repayment, working capital needs, and general corporate purposes. Bansal Wire Industries specializes in manufacturing and exporting steel wires and plans to expand into speciality wires via their new plant in Dadri. SBI Capital Markets and DAM Capital Advisors are leading the book-running for the issue.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024