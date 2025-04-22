Left Menu

Techman and Panasonic Forge Path in Automated Welding

Techman Robot and Panasonic Connect's Welding Systems Division partner to advance welding automation. Their collaboration combines Techman's robot technology with Panasonic's welding expertise, targeting labor shortages and market growth in Japan with innovations like the 'Welding Node' module and AI-driven solutions.

In a significant move toward automation in the welding industry, Techman Robot has announced a strategic alliance with Panasonic Connect's Welding Systems Division. This collaboration aims to accelerate the development of innovative welding automation solutions by harnessing Techman's cutting-edge collaborative robot technology and Panasonic's vast experience in the welding sector.

The partnership, established in 2023, is set to open new possibilities in automating welding processes, particularly in the Japanese market. Both companies are committed to meeting market demands and addressing the growing labor shortage in the industry by simplifying robot welding setups.

Techman Robot's 'Welding Node' module seamlessly integrates with Panasonic's fully digital welding machines. Coupled with Techman's built-in vision system and AI functionality, this technology promises intuitive and flexible operation, enhancing automation on welding lines.

With their combined expertise, Techman Robot and Panasonic aim not only to accelerate automation but also to expand their applications through evolving AI capabilities.

