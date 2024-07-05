Left Menu

Belgian Cyclist Remco Evenepoel Triumphs in Tour de France Time Trial

Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel won the seventh stage of the Tour de France, a 25.3-km individual time trial from Nuits-Saint-Georges. Despite his victory, Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel clinched victory in the seventh stage of the Tour de France, dominating the 25.3-km individual time trial from Nuits-Saint-Georges on Saturday.

However, Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar managed to keep hold of the overall leader's yellow jersey, continuing his impressive performance.

The race's intense competition and outstanding athleticism were on full display in this critical stage.

