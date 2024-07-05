Tripura CM Saha Confident in BJP's Expansion to West Bengal and Kerala

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday showcased his confidence in the BJP's prospects, asserting that the party will extend its dominance to West Bengal and Kerala, fueled by growing public trust. He stated, "The BJP is poised to expand its governance to West Bengal and Kerala, as public confidence in the party continues to grow due to its commitment to development."

Saha made these remarks during a Matdata event at 8 Town Baradowali Mandal. He also took to his official X handle to underline the importance of public support in a democracy, thanking the residents for supporting BJP candidates in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing concerns about opposition tactics, Saha remarked, "If we focus on development, there is no need for concern. In our efforts for people's development, why should anyone obstruct voters? While we have eradicated this practice, it still persists in West Bengal." He criticized the Trinamool Congress for using police to hinder BJP rallies in West Bengal and noted a similar issue in Kerala.

Highlighting BJP's developmental initiatives as pivotal to its success, Saha noted, "Due to the BJP government's development initiatives, our party has achieved success in Odisha, and we expect to replicate this success soon in West Bengal and Kerala. Despite attempts by various parties to unite against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they have consistently failed." Saha's comments come amidst BJP's strategy to broaden its influence in regions traditionally ruled by regional parties.

Meanwhile, Saha expressed concern over the recent demolition of a family's house in Dalak Panchayat, Gomati district. After learning about the incident through local media, he interviewed the affected family and directed the administration to offer necessary assistance while instructing police to investigate and take legal action.

In a statement, Saha emphasized the urgency of supporting the family and ensuring justice. "I have come to know about the demolition of the house of a family resident of Dalak Panchayat of Amarpur. Interviewed the affected family today, apprised the overall issue and directed the administration to provide them with the necessary assistance. Besides, the police administration will investigate and take legal action as per my suggestion," Saha noted in his statement. (ANI)