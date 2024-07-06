G20 Agrees to Sidestep Geopolitical Issues Ahead of November Summit

G20 diplomats have reached a consensus to sidestep contentious geopolitical issues at the forthcoming summit, focusing instead on specific economic themes, Brazil's G20 sherpa, Mauricio Lyrio, announced on Friday. This agreement emerged after what Lyrio described as 'really tough talks' during a preparatory meeting in Rio de Janeiro.

The decision marks a shift from past meetings where geopolitical tensions, including the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, led to deadlocks. Earlier this year, finance leaders were unable to issue a joint statement due to these divisions. Lyrio reassured that ministers would now concentrate on sector-specific agreements without delving into geopolitics.

Scheduled for November 18-19, the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro will convene economic leaders and central bank chiefs. Last year's summit in New Delhi similarly avoided directly condemning Russia for the war, underscoring the human suffering without invoking forceful territorial acquisitions.