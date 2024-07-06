Punjab Shiv Sena Leader Attacked with Sword in Ludhiana, Two Arrests Made

Punjab Shiv Sena leader Sandeep Thapar was attacked by three unknown assailants wielding a sword in Ludhiana on Friday, police confirmed.

The incident occurred around 11:30 am and left Thapar injured and hospitalized. He is currently out of danger. Deputy Commissioner of Police Ludhiana, Jaskaran Singh Teja, said the accused have been identified and assured their imminent arrest.

Following the attack, police arrested two suspects, Sarabjit Singh and Harjot Singh, near the university area. An alert was issued to capture the third suspect, Tahal Singh, who remains at large. Senior police officials have confirmed that further investigations are continuing.

