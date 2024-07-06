Left Menu

Punjab Shiv Sena Leader Attacked with Sword in Ludhiana, Two Arrests Made

Punjab Shiv Sena leader Sandeep Thapar was attacked with a sword by three unidentified assailants in Ludhiana. Two suspects have been arrested, while one remains at large. Thapar is currently receiving treatment and is out of danger. Police have issued an alert and are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 10:18 IST
Punjab Shiv Sena Leader Attacked with Sword in Ludhiana, Two Arrests Made
DCP Ludhiana, Jaskaran Singh Teja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Shiv Sena leader Sandeep Thapar was attacked by three unknown assailants wielding a sword in Ludhiana on Friday, police confirmed.

The incident occurred around 11:30 am and left Thapar injured and hospitalized. He is currently out of danger. Deputy Commissioner of Police Ludhiana, Jaskaran Singh Teja, said the accused have been identified and assured their imminent arrest.

Following the attack, police arrested two suspects, Sarabjit Singh and Harjot Singh, near the university area. An alert was issued to capture the third suspect, Tahal Singh, who remains at large. Senior police officials have confirmed that further investigations are continuing.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024