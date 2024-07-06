IMD Predicts Lingering Thunderstorms and Heavy Rainfall in Andhra Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rainfall for Andhra Pradesh, predicting thunderstorms until next Tuesday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected in isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema on Saturday. Strong winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph are predicted over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, according to IMD.

On Sunday, the IMD reports heavy rain likely in isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Thunderstorms with lightning are expected to continue in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema. Strong winds will persist in these regions with speeds ranging between 30-40 kmph.

Looking ahead to July 8 and 9, the IMD forecasts heavy rain in isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, with the trend of thunderstorms and lightning continuing. The weather will be accompanied by strong winds between 30-40 kmph.

Andhra Pradesh has already recorded 166.9 mm of rainfall between June 1 and July 5, marking an excess of 52 percent for this period. In response to severe weather warnings in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, anganwadis, schools, and pre-university colleges have been closed. Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan issued an order for closures on July 6, as the IMD issued a red alert. Fishermen have been advised to avoid the sea for their safety and the public has been cautioned to steer clear of low-lying areas, riverbanks, and seashores.

The IMD predicts isolated very heavy rainfall in Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka on July 6. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Coastal and South Interior Karnataka from July 7-9, and in North Interior Karnataka on July 9.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)