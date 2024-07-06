Left Menu

J&K Traffic Police Issues Advisory for Safe Amarnath Yatra on NH-44

Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police have issued guidelines on NH-44 to ensure the safe and efficient movement of pilgrims and commuters during the Amarnath Yatra. Specific cut-off timings and medical facilities have been established to manage and support the pilgrimage from June 29 to August 19.

To ensure the safe and efficient movement of pilgrims and commuters during the holy Amarnath Yatra, the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police have issued an advisory on National Highway-44. The advisory includes cut-off timings and specific guidelines for convoy and non-convoy movements.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic (NH-44), Rohit Baskotra, addressed ANI on Saturday, elaborating on the cut-off times and guidelines. He stated, 'After the Amarnath Yatra convoy sets off in the morning, non-convoy vehicles on NH-44 can cross Nagrota around noon, Jikhaini Udhampur around 1 pm, Chandrakot Ramban around 2 pm, and Banihal around 3 pm.' If delays occur, vehicles will be held at these locations and released the next day. Baskotra emphasized that the cut-off timings aim to ensure the safety and security of the Yatris.

A traffic police checkpoint on NH-44 ensures the safety of Amarnath Yatris and regulates traffic flow. Earlier today, another batch of pilgrims departed from Panthachowk Srinagar. A devotee expressed enthusiasm, stating that the facilities and security are excellent.

In addition, the Udhampur Health Department has deployed five mobile medical teams with ambulances along the route from Tikri to Chenani Nashri Tunnel. These teams provide immediate medical assistance and transport patients to designated referral centers if needed. Dr. Anil Manhas, Chief Medical Officer, confirmed that beds have been reserved at several health facilities to accommodate pilgrims requiring hospitalization.

Rainfall was recorded in Baltal, Ganderbal district, on the seventh day of the pilgrimage. The yatra, conducted by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, offers two routes: one through Pahalgam and the other via Baltal. This year's yatra started on June 29 and will conclude on August 19, lasting a total of 52 days.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

