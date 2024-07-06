Scindia Reviews Gwalior’s Future: 17 Ambitious Smart City Projects Discussed

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia convened a meeting on Saturday to evaluate the progress of Gwalior's Smart City project, asserting that the city's future is being meticulously shaped under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. 'We reviewed and discussed 17 ambitious projects for Gwalior, incorporating numerous suggestions to refine our plans. Gwalior's evolution is steering ahead with an eye on honoring its historic and cultural legacy,' Scindia remarked post-meeting.

The Union Minister spotlighted multiple development initiatives in Gwalior aimed at bolstering public welfare. Addressing recent concerns over the quality of airports in Delhi, Jabalpur, and Gwalior, Scindia noted the impact of recent rainfall incidents.

'The Delhi airport now falls outside my purview, yet irrespective of the department—from Civil Aviation to Telecom, or Steel—public grievances should never be ignored, and any lapses must be rectified,' he affirmed. 'Regarding Jabalpur's canvas-roofed airport, temporary water accumulation issues will be tackled. Concerning Gwalior, the drainage problem causing temporary waterlogging has been swiftly resolved. Such incidents can occur anywhere,' the minister added.

