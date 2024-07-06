Left Menu

Scindia Reviews Gwalior’s Future: 17 Ambitious Smart City Projects Discussed

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reviewed 17 ambitious Smart City projects in Gwalior. Emphasizing the leadership of PM Modi and CM Mohan Yadav, Scindia outlined development plans and addressed airport quality concerns. The minister stressed addressing public grievances and ongoing improvements at Jabalpur and Gwalior airports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 11:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 11:30 IST
Scindia Reviews Gwalior’s Future: 17 Ambitious Smart City Projects Discussed
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia convened a meeting on Saturday to evaluate the progress of Gwalior's Smart City project, asserting that the city's future is being meticulously shaped under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. 'We reviewed and discussed 17 ambitious projects for Gwalior, incorporating numerous suggestions to refine our plans. Gwalior's evolution is steering ahead with an eye on honoring its historic and cultural legacy,' Scindia remarked post-meeting.

The Union Minister spotlighted multiple development initiatives in Gwalior aimed at bolstering public welfare. Addressing recent concerns over the quality of airports in Delhi, Jabalpur, and Gwalior, Scindia noted the impact of recent rainfall incidents.

'The Delhi airport now falls outside my purview, yet irrespective of the department—from Civil Aviation to Telecom, or Steel—public grievances should never be ignored, and any lapses must be rectified,' he affirmed. 'Regarding Jabalpur's canvas-roofed airport, temporary water accumulation issues will be tackled. Concerning Gwalior, the drainage problem causing temporary waterlogging has been swiftly resolved. Such incidents can occur anywhere,' the minister added.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024