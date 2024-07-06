Left Menu

Kerala Opposition Leader Blames Government for Ignoring Sea Erosion Crisis

VD Satheesan, Leader of Opposition in Kerala, accuses the Left government of neglecting sea erosion issues affecting fishing communities. Speaking at Edavanakad coastal village, Satheesan highlighted the lack of government action despite previous promises. MP Hibi Eden echoed concerns, urging for more funds and better coastal protection measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 14:58 IST
VD Satheesan, Kerala LoP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

VD Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, has slammed the Left government for its failure to address sea erosion affecting the state's fishing communities. Speaking at Edavanakad coastal village, Satheesan criticized the administration for not taking adequate measures despite worsening conditions.

Accompanied by Congress MP Hibi Eden, Satheesan described the dire situation: 'There are no roads as they are washed away. People, especially poor fishermen, are struggling to make ends meet as their only livelihood is fishing,' he said, noting the government's inaction despite multiple promises.

Satheesan further alleged that not a single rupee from allotted budgets had been spent to combat sea erosion. He emphasized the urgent need for protection measures as the Arabian Sea becomes increasingly turbulent. MP Eden called for increased funding to build and maintain seawalls, stressing the necessity of disaster relief funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

