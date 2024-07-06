Left Menu

Shriram Finance Unveils High-Yield Fixed Deposits for Senior Citizens

Shriram Finance introduces Fixed Deposits (FDs) with attractive interest rates and flexible terms specifically designed for senior citizens. With returns up to 9.40% p.a., these FDs ensure financial stability post-retirement. The investment options offer flexibility in duration, while maintaining security with strong safety ratings, catering to retirees' financial aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 15:00 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Shriram Finance has launched a new Fixed Deposit (FD) scheme aimed squarely at senior citizens. Offering competitive interest rates of up to 9.40% per annum, this new financial product promises to enhance retirement savings with flexible investment tenures. Seniors can now secure their financial wellness while enjoying returns surpassing traditional savings accounts and standard fixed deposits.

Besides lucrative interest rates, Shriram Finance's FDs come with a range of tenure options, allowing investors to choose durations that best align with their financial goals. Whether seeking short-term liquidity or long-term growth, the tailored offers cater to diverse retirement needs.

Security remains paramount with Shriram Finance, as evidenced by strong ratings of '[ICRA]AA+ (Stable)' and 'IND AA+/Stable'. This assures that senior citizens' investments are safeguarded against market volatility and economic unpredictability. With a commendable legacy of trust, Shriram Finance continues to redefine the retirement investment landscape.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

