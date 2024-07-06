Shriram Finance Unveils High-Yield Fixed Deposits for Senior Citizens

Shriram Finance has launched a new Fixed Deposit (FD) scheme aimed squarely at senior citizens. Offering competitive interest rates of up to 9.40% per annum, this new financial product promises to enhance retirement savings with flexible investment tenures. Seniors can now secure their financial wellness while enjoying returns surpassing traditional savings accounts and standard fixed deposits.

Besides lucrative interest rates, Shriram Finance's FDs come with a range of tenure options, allowing investors to choose durations that best align with their financial goals. Whether seeking short-term liquidity or long-term growth, the tailored offers cater to diverse retirement needs.

Security remains paramount with Shriram Finance, as evidenced by strong ratings of '[ICRA]AA+ (Stable)' and 'IND AA+/Stable'. This assures that senior citizens' investments are safeguarded against market volatility and economic unpredictability. With a commendable legacy of trust, Shriram Finance continues to redefine the retirement investment landscape.

