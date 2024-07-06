Uttarakhand CM Launches Affordable Iodized Salt Scheme for Poor Families

On Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the 'Chief Minister Salt Nutrition Scheme', a new initiative aimed at providing iodized salt to the needy for Rs 8 per kilogram each month. The scheme's inauguration took place at the Himalayan Cultural Center in Nimbuwala, Dehradun, where Dhami personally distributed iodized salt to beneficiaries.

The 'Chief Minister Salt Nutrition Scheme' is set to benefit around 14 lakh ration card holders from the Antyodaya and Primary Family schemes. On his official X handle, Dhami expressed, 'Launched the Salt Nutrition Scheme at Himalayan Cultural Center, Dehradun. Salt was distributed to beneficiaries of the National Food Security Scheme.'

Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to welfare and a healthy society, Dhami emphasized that the scheme aims to provide affordable iodized salt to impoverished families. He stated, 'This initiative will help battle iodine deficiency in pregnant women and children. Our government is dedicated to the state's overall welfare.' The Chief Minister also praised the 'double-engine government's' continuous efforts to improve living conditions for the underprivileged through various schemes.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)