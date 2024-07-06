Left Menu

Heavy Rains Devastate Assam: Floods Impact Over 2.42 Million People

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured Assam of full support from the National Disaster Response Force and Prime Minister Modi amid devastating floods affecting over 2.42 million people. The flooding has resulted in loss of life, extensive infrastructure damage, and widespread agricultural devastation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 19:01 IST
Villagers shift their belongings on a boat as they move to a safer place at flood affected Mayong village, in Morigaon (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the flood-like situation in Assam caused by heavy rains battering the state. Shah assured the affected residents that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are working on a war footing to provide relief and rescue the victims.

Shah emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to providing all possible assistance to the flood-affected state. He stated, "On account of the heavy rains, a flood-like situation has occurred in Assam. Spoke with Assam CM Shri @himantabiswaJi about the ongoing situation. The NDRF and the SDRF are working on a war footing, providing relief and rescuing the victims. PM Shri @narendramodiJi stands firmly with the people of Assam and is committed to providing all possible assistance to the state in these challenging times."

The severe flood situation in Assam over the past month has resulted in loss of life, extensive damage to infrastructure, road closures, crop destruction, and livestock loss. The deluge has left hundreds of people homeless and displaced. Statewide, over 2.42 million people in 30 districts have been impacted. Among the worst-hit districts is Dhubri, where 775,721 residents have been affected. Floodwaters have submerged 63,490.97 hectares of crop area, affecting 3,518 villages across 112 revenue circles.

At least 92 animals have been killed, either due to drowning or during treatment as of Saturday. Official data indicates that 95 animals have been rescued in the Kaziranga National Park, Bokakhat. The Brahmaputra River's water level is above the danger mark at Neamatighat, Guwahati, Goalpara, and Dhubri. Other affected districts include Cachar, Kamrup, Hailakandi, Hojai, Dhubri, Nagaon, Morigaon, Goalpara, Dibrugarh, Nalbari, Dhemaji, Bongaigaon, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Sonitpur, Kokrajhar, Karimganj, South Salmara, Tinsukia, Charaideo, Barpeta, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Chirang, Majuli, Biswanath, Darrang, Karbi Anglong West, and Kamrup Metropolitan.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

