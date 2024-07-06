Biniam Girmay's Historic Win in Tour de France Stage 8

Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay made history by winning the eighth stage of the Tour de France, covering a distance of 183.4 km from Semur-en-Auxois on Saturday.

Girmay's victory is a significant milestone for African cycling, showcasing his athletic prowess and determination.

Meanwhile, Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar continues to dominate the overall standings, maintaining his grip on the yellow jersey.

