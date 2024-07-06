Biniam Girmay's Historic Win in Tour de France Stage 8
Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay emerged victorious in the eighth stage of the Tour de France, a 183.4-km race from Semur-en-Auxois. Slovenian Tadej Pogacar maintained his position as the overall leader, retaining the coveted yellow jersey.
Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay made history by winning the eighth stage of the Tour de France, covering a distance of 183.4 km from Semur-en-Auxois on Saturday.
Girmay's victory is a significant milestone for African cycling, showcasing his athletic prowess and determination.
Meanwhile, Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar continues to dominate the overall standings, maintaining his grip on the yellow jersey.
