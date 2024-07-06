Left Menu

Biniam Girmay's Historic Win in Tour de France Stage 8

Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay emerged victorious in the eighth stage of the Tour de France, a 183.4-km race from Semur-en-Auxois. Slovenian Tadej Pogacar maintained his position as the overall leader, retaining the coveted yellow jersey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 21:02 IST
Biniam Girmay's Historic Win in Tour de France Stage 8

Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay made history by winning the eighth stage of the Tour de France, covering a distance of 183.4 km from Semur-en-Auxois on Saturday.

Girmay's victory is a significant milestone for African cycling, showcasing his athletic prowess and determination.

Meanwhile, Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar continues to dominate the overall standings, maintaining his grip on the yellow jersey.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

