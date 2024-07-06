Tripura CM Celebrates Jan Sangh Founder’s Birth Anniversary, Inaugurates Dental Program

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended a cultural programme in Agartala on Saturday to celebrate the 123rd birth anniversary of Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Earlier, CM Saha paid homage to Mookerjee at the BJP State Karyalay in Agartala, recognizing him for his dedication to India's integrity and sovereignty.

He praised Mookerjee as a pioneer of the 'One Country, One Law, One Nishan, and One Chief' ideology, honoring his contribution with a post on X. Saha highlighted Mookerjee's patriotism and his role as an educationist, adding that on this anniversary, they remember his legacy as 'Bharat Keshari'.

The commemorative event took place at the Bharatiya Janata Party's Tripura Pradesh office, with attendance from various party leaders. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Delhi President Virendraa Sachdeva also paid tributes. In addition, Saha inaugurated a State Level Training Programme for Dental Surgeons at Pragna Bhavan, aiming to improve the state's oral healthcare system.

The programme, part of the National Oral Health Programme under the National Health Mission, introduced teleconsultation services and new websites for the Tripura State Dental Council, Agartala Government Dental College, and Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, enhancing access to information and services.

