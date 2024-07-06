Left Menu

Tripura CM Celebrates Jan Sangh Founder’s Birth Anniversary, Inaugurates Dental Program

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha celebrated the 123rd birth anniversary of Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Saha paid homage at BJP office and praised Mookerjee's contributions. He also inaugurated a state-level dental health program and unveiled new websites for healthcare services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 21:13 IST
Tripura CM Celebrates Jan Sangh Founder’s Birth Anniversary, Inaugurates Dental Program
Tripura CM Manik Saha attends a cultural programme organised to celebrate birth anniversary of Jan Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended a cultural programme in Agartala on Saturday to celebrate the 123rd birth anniversary of Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Earlier, CM Saha paid homage to Mookerjee at the BJP State Karyalay in Agartala, recognizing him for his dedication to India's integrity and sovereignty.

He praised Mookerjee as a pioneer of the 'One Country, One Law, One Nishan, and One Chief' ideology, honoring his contribution with a post on X. Saha highlighted Mookerjee's patriotism and his role as an educationist, adding that on this anniversary, they remember his legacy as 'Bharat Keshari'.

The commemorative event took place at the Bharatiya Janata Party's Tripura Pradesh office, with attendance from various party leaders. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Delhi President Virendraa Sachdeva also paid tributes. In addition, Saha inaugurated a State Level Training Programme for Dental Surgeons at Pragna Bhavan, aiming to improve the state's oral healthcare system.

The programme, part of the National Oral Health Programme under the National Health Mission, introduced teleconsultation services and new websites for the Tripura State Dental Council, Agartala Government Dental College, and Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, enhancing access to information and services.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024