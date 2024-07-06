Left Menu

Rising Water Levels in Uttarakhand Rivers Trigger Alerts for Locals

Heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand has caused rising water levels in key rivers, leading authorities to issue alerts for travelers and residents. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) warns against staying at ghats, while additional warnings come from various districts and police about the increased river levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 22:52 IST
Visuals from Rishikesh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has reported a continuous rise in the water levels of the Ganga river in Rishikesh. The water level has reached the Triveni Ghat Aarti Sthal, prompting the SDRF to issue alerts for travelers, advising them to avoid staying at the ghats at night.

The situation remains under control as SDRF teams and water police alert the town's travelers and citizens. Additional Chief Executive Officer of the State Disaster Management Authority, Anand Swaroop, has denied the authenticity of a viral video that falsely claims the NTPC Dam in Chamoli has broken. He clarified that the video is from a February 2021 disaster in Raini village.

In Pithoragarh district, the water levels of the Ramganga and Gauri Ganga rivers are slightly above danger marks but are currently receding. Meanwhile, in Chamoli, authorities have issued alerts due to a rise in the Pindar River's water level, urging residents to be on alert mode and report emergencies by calling 112.

The Chamoli Police have used social media to caution people living near the Pindar River about high water levels and velocity, encouraging vigilance and immediate reporting of any emergency situations.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

