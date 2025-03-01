Swift Rescue Mission: Avalanche Strikes Chamoli, Uttarakhand CM On-Site
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is overseeing the urgent rescue of 22 trapped BRO workers amid ongoing avalanches in Chamoli. With improving weather, rescue efforts are intensifying. Three victims have been evacuated, and helicopter services are active. Over 200 personnel and multiple helicopters are ready to assist in bringing everyone to safety.
- Country:
- India
With a sense of urgency, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has intensified efforts to rescue 22 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers trapped under an avalanche in Chamoli. On Saturday, Dhami gathered comprehensive information and announced plans for an on-site inspection to further expedite the rescue mission.
As weather conditions improve, the relief operation is gaining momentum. The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude towards Lord Badri and commended the relentless efforts of rescue workers. Helicopter services have been initiated, and three injured individuals have already been evacuated to the Military Hospital in Joshimath.
State Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman confirmed that more than 200 rescue personnel are prepared for deployment, with four helicopters operational and additional resources on standby. Efforts to clear snow and set up a helipad near Mana are underway to enhance the efficiency of the rescue operation. Helpline numbers have been issued for assistance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
