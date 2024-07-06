Tripura CM Manik Saha Vows Transparent Governance on Dr. Mookerjee's 123rd Birth Anniversary

In a ceremony marking the 123rd birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha underscored the importance of governance transparency, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. Saha committed to leading Tripura with integrity, emphasizing corruption-free governance to ensure administrative longevity and public trust. He commented on the political turmoil in West Bengal, comparing it to a 'mini Pakistan,' and expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s growth, forecasting wins in West Bengal and Kerala, following recent successes in Odisha.

During the event at the BJP Tripura State Office, surrounded by party leaders and workers, CM Saha paid homage to Dr Mookerjee, highlighting his pivotal role in the 'One Nation, One Law, One Flag, One Leader' ideology and his sacrifices for India's sovereignty. Recalling Dr Mookerjee's academic achievements and nationalist spirit, Saha noted his instrumental role in Calcutta University's history and his efforts to protect West Bengal and Punjab during critical periods.

Addressing the gathering, CM Saha praised the enduring relevance of Dr Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's philosophies and commended Prime Minister Modi for embodying these ideals. He called on everyone to follow Dr Mookerjee's path of national service and sacrifice. The event concluded with tributes from BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharjee, Vice President Subal Bhowmik, and other senior party leaders, honoring Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's legacy.

