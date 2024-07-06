Uttarakhand Braces for Heavy Rains: CM Dhami Directs High Alert

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has issued directives for district magistrates to maintain high alert ahead of predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in nine districts, as forecasted by the Meteorological Department.

The Chief Minister has also mobilized the Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman, along with other disaster management officials, to keep continuous monitoring from the State Emergency Operations Center. Immediate action is mandated upon any disaster-related information reaching the state or district emergency centers.

Dhami has called for swift action to ensure the safety of lives and properties. He instructed that obstructed roads be cleared promptly and sufficient resources, including food and medical teams, be kept ready. Emphasis was placed on mutual harmony among various departmental officers.

Addressing the public, CM Dhami advised against heeding rumors and urged residents to adhere to district administration guidelines and avoid perilous travel. The government's primary goal is to minimize loss of life and property during the impending weather events.

State and local departments have finalized preparations to face potentially challenging situations. Special precautions were advocated for children, women, and the elderly. The IMD has warned of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat, Nainital, Pithoragarh, and Udham Singh Nagar, along with severe weather forecasts for Pauri, Chamoli, and Rudraprayag.

