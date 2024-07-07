Gas Pipeline Fire in Crimea Disrupts Local Supply

A fire broke out late Saturday after an accident at a gas pipeline near the village of Vinogradnoye in Moscow-annexed Crimea, spreading to a nearby forest and cutting gas to the resort town of Alushta and over a dozen settlements, according to Russian officials.

Russia's emergency ministry stated early on Sunday via the Telegram messaging app that there is no threat to populated areas. The Russia-installed administration of Crimea confirmed that gas supplies were cut to Alushta, a city with around 30,000 residents, and 14 surrounding settlements.

The administration noted that restoration work would commence once the gas in the pipes burns out. State news agency TASS reported, citing officials, that there were no injuries, and the fire affected an area of approximately 1,500 square meters (16,000 square feet). The cause of the accident remains unclear.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)