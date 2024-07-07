BJP Leaders Slam DMK Government Over Dalit Leader's Murder

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla accused the DMK government in Tamil Nadu of failing to protect Dalits after the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state president K Armstrong. Poonawalla stated that Dalits feel unsafe in the state, also pointing to the Kallkurichi hooch tragedy where 65 Dalits lost their lives without any subsequent action.

Poonawalla held CM MK Stalin responsible, citing his role as Home Minister. He criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his silence on the issue and selective outreach. Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the lack of safety under the DMK-led state.

Union Minister L Murugan condemned Armstrong's murder, stating it highlighted the state's law and order failure. Armstrong was killed by unidentified assailants near his residence in Chennai. Police have arrested eight suspects and are investigating the case. CM Stalin and BSP Chief Mayawati have both condemned the murder, with Stalin promising swift justice.

