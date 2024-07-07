Left Menu

Tragedy in Surat: Seven Dead, One Rescued from Collapsed Building

Seven bodies have been found and a woman rescued after a building collapse in Surat, Gujarat. The rescue operation, led by Chief Fire Officer Basant Pareek, is still ongoing with no further reports of missing persons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 08:52 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 08:52 IST
Basant Pareek, Chief Fire Officer, Surat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Seven bodies have been recovered from the debris of a collapsed five-story building in Surat, Gujarat, an official confirmed on Sunday. Authorities successfully rescued one woman from the rubble.

Chief Fire Officer Basant Pareek told ANI that around 3:55 p.m. on Saturday, the Surat Fire and Emergency Services were alerted about the building collapse. Approximately 20 fire officers and administrative personnel rushed to the scene to conduct a search and rescue operation throughout the night.

"During the operation, we heard a woman's voice from beneath the debris. Firefighters managed to rescue her safely after clearing the debris. So far, we have found seven bodies," Pareek said. He further mentioned that no more people are reported missing, but the search operation continues.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

