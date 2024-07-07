Rise in Pig Slaughtering Reflects China's Agriculture Trends

China has seen a 0.8% increase in the number of pigs slaughtered by pig enterprises from January through May compared to the same period last year, reaching a total of 136.04 million pigs.

Data released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs highlighted that the sow herd in China stood at 39.96 million head at the end of May, marking a 6.2% decline from the previous year.

The figures indicate changing dynamics within China's agriculture sector, reflecting broader trends in livestock management and market demands.

