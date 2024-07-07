Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Launches 'Mitra Van' Plantation Campaign Across Borders

The Yogi Adityanath government initiates 'Mitra Van' under the Vriksharopan Jan Abhiyan-2024, planning to plant 35 crore saplings along Uttar Pradesh's borders, including Nepal. The Forest Department will work with neighboring states and countries to enhance greenery and involve local dignitaries.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Yogi Adityanath government has announced the launch of 'Mitra Van,' a major plantation drive under the Vriksharopan Jan Abhiyan-2024. The initiative targets enhancing greenery along the borders of Uttar Pradesh and Nepal through the planting of 35 crore saplings.

Following directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Forest Department is collaborating with the neighboring states and Nepal to ensure the success of the campaign, set to start on July 20. The initiative will cover 35 forest divisions, with extensive plans for tree plantations in districts close to the borders.

In addition to 'Mitra Van,' special forests like 'Shakti Van,' 'Yuva Van,' and 'Bal Van' will be established. Chief Conservator Sudhir Kumar Sharma has instructed forest divisions to coordinate with local and foreign dignitaries for species selection and plantation. Preparations are underway to plant 35 crore saplings across participating districts as part of the Vriksharopan Maha Abhiyan.

