Uttar Pradesh Launches 'Mitra Van' Plantation Campaign Across Borders
The Yogi Adityanath government initiates 'Mitra Van' under the Vriksharopan Jan Abhiyan-2024, planning to plant 35 crore saplings along Uttar Pradesh's borders, including Nepal. The Forest Department will work with neighboring states and countries to enhance greenery and involve local dignitaries.
- Country:
- India
The Yogi Adityanath government has announced the launch of 'Mitra Van,' a major plantation drive under the Vriksharopan Jan Abhiyan-2024. The initiative targets enhancing greenery along the borders of Uttar Pradesh and Nepal through the planting of 35 crore saplings.
Following directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Forest Department is collaborating with the neighboring states and Nepal to ensure the success of the campaign, set to start on July 20. The initiative will cover 35 forest divisions, with extensive plans for tree plantations in districts close to the borders.
In addition to 'Mitra Van,' special forests like 'Shakti Van,' 'Yuva Van,' and 'Bal Van' will be established. Chief Conservator Sudhir Kumar Sharma has instructed forest divisions to coordinate with local and foreign dignitaries for species selection and plantation. Preparations are underway to plant 35 crore saplings across participating districts as part of the Vriksharopan Maha Abhiyan.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Road Mishap Claims Two Indian Lives in Nepal
Kerala Forest Department Captures Rampaging Tiger in Kenichira
Excise sticker case: Nepal's anti-graft body lodge corruption case against Chief Secy, 10 others
Tiger Terror Ends in Kerala Village as Forest Department's Trap Snares Big Cat
Former 'Buddha Boy' Ram Bahadur Bamjon Convicted of Child Sexual Abuse in Nepal